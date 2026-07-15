SIT's Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Nears Conclusion

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is nearing the completion of its probe into the alleged embezzlement at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, with a final report expected soon. CCTV footage revealed 70 suspicious incidents, leading to significant cash recoveries. An Ayodhya court has extended the custody of suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 19:04 IST
SIT's Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Nears Conclusion
Shri Ramjanmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established to scrutinize the alleged misconduct in donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, is expected to deliver its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government imminently, according to reliable sources on Wednesday.

Following an initial extension granted on July 1, the SIT expanded its investigation to include various dimensions of the alleged financial misconduct. CCTV footage reportedly captured 70 questionable incidents between April 27 and June 5, 2026, exposing potential cash concealment activities by counting personnel.

Despite the preliminary findings of cash misappropriations, no evidence supports social media assertions of missing silver bricks. The Supreme Court has called for a status report, while resignations of top officials of the trust involved in the temple's management have been accepted.

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