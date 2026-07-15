SIT's Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Nears Conclusion

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), established to scrutinize the alleged misconduct in donations at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, is expected to deliver its final report to the Uttar Pradesh government imminently, according to reliable sources on Wednesday.

Following an initial extension granted on July 1, the SIT expanded its investigation to include various dimensions of the alleged financial misconduct. CCTV footage reportedly captured 70 questionable incidents between April 27 and June 5, 2026, exposing potential cash concealment activities by counting personnel.

Despite the preliminary findings of cash misappropriations, no evidence supports social media assertions of missing silver bricks. The Supreme Court has called for a status report, while resignations of top officials of the trust involved in the temple's management have been accepted.