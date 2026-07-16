Silence Is Not Leadership

There are moments in a democracy when a government's response becomes more significant than the protest itself. This is one such moment.

For days, engineer, educator and Magsaysay Award recipient Sonam Wangchuk has sought to draw national attention through a peaceful hunger strike while demanding political accountability, including the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. One may agree or disagree with his demand. That is the nature of democracy. What is far more troubling is the impression that the Union Government has chosen to respond with indifference rather than engagement.

Governments are under no constitutional obligation to accept every demand raised on the streets. They are, however, under a democratic obligation to listen.

That obligation appears to be missing.

India proudly calls itself the world's largest democracy. But democracy is not measured only by the number of votes cast every five years. It is measured by how power responds when challenged peacefully. If an internationally respected public figure chooses to undertake a hunger strike, a form of protest deeply rooted in India's own freedom movement, the least a democratic government can do is acknowledge the concerns, explain its position and engage in dialogue.

Instead, silence has become the preferred strategy.

History shows that governments often mistake silence for strength. It is not. Silence creates a vacuum, and vacuums are quickly filled with suspicion, anger and distrust. The longer a government refuses to communicate, the louder the protest inevitably becomes.

The issue is no longer confined to whether Dharmendra Pradhan should continue as Education Minister. The larger issue is whether political accountability has become subordinate to political convenience.

In mature democracies, ministers are expected to carry not only executive authority but also moral responsibility. When public confidence is questioned, governments do not simply circle the wagons around their colleagues. They explain, defend, investigate or, where necessary, act. Accountability is not a sign of weakness; it is the foundation of public trust.

Yet in contemporary Indian politics, resignation has increasingly come to be viewed as an admission of guilt rather than an acceptance of political responsibility. That is a dangerous shift. Democracies function because public office is held in trust, not because ministers become politically untouchable.

Sonam Wangchuk's protest also reminds us of another uncomfortable truth. India celebrates Mahatma Gandhi in speeches, textbooks and commemorations. Yet when citizens adopt Gandhian methods, fasting, peaceful protest and moral persuasion, they often find themselves struggling to secure even meaningful dialogue from those in power.

That contradiction should concern every Indian, irrespective of political affiliation.

Supporters of the government may argue that yielding to hunger strikes would encourage similar protests on every issue. They are right to a point. Governments cannot be expected to decide policy based solely on public demonstrations. But there is a vast difference between accepting a demand and acknowledging it. Listening is not surrender. Dialogue is not capitulation. Democratic governments should never fear conversation.

The office of the education minister occupies a unique place in government. It shapes the future of millions of students, teachers and institutions. If questions arise regarding leadership, those questions deserve transparent answers, not because the opposition demands them, not because activists insist upon them, but because citizens have a right to know.

The government's continued reluctance to engage risks sending a deeply damaging message that peaceful protest is politically irrelevant unless it carries electoral consequences. Such a message weakens faith in constitutional methods and inadvertently strengthens those who argue that democratic institutions no longer listen.

India deserves better.

A confident government does not hide behind silence. It confronts criticism with facts. It answers uncomfortable questions. It engages even with those who disagree. It recognizes that dialogue is not a concession to opponents, but a duty owed to the Republic.

Whether Dharmendra Pradhan ultimately remains in office or not is a decision for the Prime Minister and the government. But that decision cannot substitute for accountability, nor can silence substitute for leadership.

Democracy does not demand that governments always agree with protesters. It demands that they never stop listening.

And when a government stops listening, the protest is no longer its biggest problem. Its credibility is.

About the author: J.P. Singh is Chief Editor of Devdiscourse.