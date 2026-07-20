Tragedy in Doda: Two Dead, Multiple Injured as Boulder Hits Vehicles

A major tragedy unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as two individuals lost their lives and five others were injured when a massive boulder rolled down a hillside, striking a passenger bus and two light motor vehicles at Ragi Nallah on July 19.

The incident caused extensive damage and triggered panic among commuters. Responding to the disaster, rescue teams and local police personnel were promptly dispatched to the location to execute relief operations. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Government Medical College in Jammu for specialized care.

Reacting to the tragedy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the fatalities. He assured the public that emergency teams, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, J&K Police, and the Army, are on high alert. Efforts are underway to repair affected infrastructure, with key roadways reopened and water supplies being restored. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to affect the region, prompting the Baghlihar Hydel Project in Chanderkot, Ramban, to open several gates to manage water levels.