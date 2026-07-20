Tragedy in Doda: Two Dead, Multiple Injured as Boulder Hits Vehicles

A massive boulder fatally struck a passenger bus and two light vehicles in J&K's Doda district, killing two and injuring five. Emergency teams have responded swiftly, with rescue operations ongoing. Authorities, including Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, are actively coordinating efforts to manage the crisis amid heavy rains and landslides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 16:14 IST
Tragedy in Doda: Two Dead, Multiple Injured as Boulder Hits Vehicles
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A major tragedy unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district as two individuals lost their lives and five others were injured when a massive boulder rolled down a hillside, striking a passenger bus and two light motor vehicles at Ragi Nallah on July 19.

The incident caused extensive damage and triggered panic among commuters. Responding to the disaster, rescue teams and local police personnel were promptly dispatched to the location to execute relief operations. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to the Government Medical College in Jammu for specialized care.

Reacting to the tragedy, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the fatalities. He assured the public that emergency teams, including the National and State Disaster Response Forces, J&K Police, and the Army, are on high alert. Efforts are underway to repair affected infrastructure, with key roadways reopened and water supplies being restored. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continues to affect the region, prompting the Baghlihar Hydel Project in Chanderkot, Ramban, to open several gates to manage water levels.

TRENDING

1
New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand backs Golden Bay Cement with $60m support package

New Zealand
2
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
3
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
4
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Microplastics Are Reshaping Global Food and Health Risks

An HIV Vaccine Without African Access Would Be a Global Failure

More Firms, Deeper Poverty? Rethinking the SME Growth Model

A Double Epidemic Is Taking Shape: Malaria Persists, Dengue Expands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026