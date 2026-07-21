Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Vessel Traffic Plummets Amid U.S.-Iran Clashes

Vessel crossings via the Strait of Hormuz sharply declined at the start of the week. The drop comes amid escalating tensions following a series of new attacks between the United States and Iran.

According to shipping data from Kpler, only four commodity vessels navigated the strait on Monday compared to the seven observed the previous day. Most of these vessels utilized the Iranian route, indicating heightened caution and regional instability.

Further intensifying the situation, Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, risking broader disruptions to global energy supplies. Additionally, Greek shipping company Dynacom Tankers reported multiple incidents involving projectiles and drones targeting their vessels near Oman and Russia.