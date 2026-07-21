Australian Open Imposes Ticket Limits to Enhance Fan Experience

The Australian Open is set to limit the sale of cheap tickets for its upcoming 2027 Grand Slam event, a first for the tournament, due to unprecedented crowd sizes in past years.

Organisers, Tennis Australia, announced on Tuesday that they will cap the A$49 ground passes during the first week of the main draw, citing anticipated high demand.

Last year, the tournament recorded a staggering 1,368,043 attendees, which led to concerns about overly long queues and a diluted fan experience. The ticket restrictions aim to prevent repeat issues.