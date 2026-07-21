Australian Open Imposes Ticket Limits to Enhance Fan Experience

The Australian Open will introduce daily limits on its affordable tickets for the 2027 tournament to prevent excessive crowding. This decision follows massive attendance in 2026 that strained fan experiences. The move aims to manage growing demand and maintain a positive atmosphere for attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 21-07-2026 07:33 IST
Australian Open Imposes Ticket Limits to Enhance Fan Experience
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The Australian Open is set to limit the sale of cheap tickets for its upcoming 2027 Grand Slam event, a first for the tournament, due to unprecedented crowd sizes in past years.

Organisers, Tennis Australia, announced on Tuesday that they will cap the A$49 ground passes during the first week of the main draw, citing anticipated high demand.

Last year, the tournament recorded a staggering 1,368,043 attendees, which led to concerns about overly long queues and a diluted fan experience. The ticket restrictions aim to prevent repeat issues.

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