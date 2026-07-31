Meta India head booked by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police over social media posts allegedly targeting PM Modi

Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation.

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2026 09:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 09:55 IST
Meta India head booked by Hyderabad Cyber Crime police over social media posts allegedly targeting PM Modi
CJP supporters and students at Jantar Mantar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Cybercrime police in Hyderabad have registered cases against operators of several Facebook and Instagram accounts and parent company Meta's India head over allegedly morphed and objectionable content targeting PM Narendra Modi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led NEET paper leak agitation. According to the FIR, a complaint was received on July 29 at 7:40 PM from T Saikiran Goud, 32, Social Media CC Member, BJP Telangana, and resident of Dr SP Mookerjee Bhavan, opposite Exhibition Ground, Nampally, Hyderabad.

In the complaint, Goud stated that while surfing social media on July 29 at 2:00 PM, he came across reels and posts that were allegedly derogatory towards the Prime Minister of India and appeared to promote narratives prejudicial to national integrity. The complainant listed 20 URLs of Instagram and Facebook reels and posts and requested an investigation. He alleged that the content may incite hatred, spread misinformation, promote enmity, and threaten national security.

Goud requested the police to preserve electronic evidence, identify the individuals operating the accounts, conduct a thorough investigation, and coordinate with Meta Platforms to obtain account details. He also urged strict action against Meta for allegedly allowing such morphed reels on its platform. Based on the complaint, ASI K Hari Ram registered a case at Cyber Crime Police Station, Hyderabad under Sections 66(C), 67 of the IT Act and Sections 353(2), 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been handed over to Inspector P Jayashankar for further investigation. (ANI)

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