Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum

Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar ​raised its financial ​outlook for the ‌second time this ​year on Friday, saying it expected momentum to remain strong in the ‌second half after posting double-digit earnings growth in the first six months.

The Nasdaq-listed company now targets revenue growth in ‌U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% in 2026, ‌up from a prior range of 11% to 14%. Full-year core profit is also expected to rise between 9% and 12%, versus ⁠7% ​to 10% ⁠previously.

Kyivstar has boosted earnings despite the war in Ukraine through a ⁠string of acquisitions spanning energy, ride-hailing and healthcare services. The strategy ​has supported growth even as the war weighed on ⁠sentiment and the company continued spending on Ukraine's strained telecoms network.