Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum

Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, has raised its financial outlook for 2026, expecting 14-16% revenue growth and 9-12% core profit growth.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 10:49 IST
Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
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Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar ​raised its financial ​outlook for the ‌second time this ​year on Friday, saying it expected momentum to remain strong in the ‌second half after posting double-digit earnings growth in the first six months.

The Nasdaq-listed company now targets revenue growth in ‌U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% in 2026, ‌up from a prior range of 11% to 14%. Full-year core profit is also expected to rise between 9% and 12%, versus ⁠7% ​to 10% ⁠previously.

Kyivstar has boosted earnings despite the war in Ukraine through a ⁠string of acquisitions spanning energy, ride-hailing and healthcare services. The strategy ​has supported growth even as the war weighed on ⁠sentiment and the company continued spending on Ukraine's strained telecoms network.

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