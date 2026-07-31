Ukraine's Kyivstar lifts outlook again on strong earnings momentum
Kyivstar, Ukraine's largest mobile operator, has raised its financial outlook for 2026, expecting 14-16% revenue growth and 9-12% core profit growth.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's largest mobile operator Kyivstar raised its financial outlook for the second time this year on Friday, saying it expected momentum to remain strong in the second half after posting double-digit earnings growth in the first six months.
The Nasdaq-listed company now targets revenue growth in U.S. dollars of between 14% and 16% in 2026, up from a prior range of 11% to 14%. Full-year core profit is also expected to rise between 9% and 12%, versus 7% to 10% previously.
Kyivstar has boosted earnings despite the war in Ukraine through a string of acquisitions spanning energy, ride-hailing and healthcare services. The strategy has supported growth even as the war weighed on sentiment and the company continued spending on Ukraine's strained telecoms network.
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