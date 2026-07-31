Centre returns Mekedatu DPR to Karnataka, seeks revised report in line with CWDT award: MoS Raj Bhushan Chaudhary

The Centre has returned the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir-cum-Drinking Water Project to the Karnataka Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary has informed Parliament. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Chaudhary said, "The DPR submitted in 2019 has been returned to the project authority with the request to submit the revised DPR in compliance with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) award and as per the extant CWC guidelines."

"The Government of India has taken note of the representations received from the Government of Tamil Nadu and farmers' organisations expressing concerns regarding the possible impacts of the proposed project on the Cauvery Delta region, including drinking water availability in other districts," he said. While replying to a question asked by a Lok Sabha member, Chaudhary said, "Representations received in respect of any project are examined, as appropriate, during appraisal of the project in accordance with the applicable procedure."

In his reply, MoS also mentioned the Supreme Court judgment dated July 16, 2018 regarding the Cauvery water dispute; he said, "There is no mention that State of Karnataka has to obtain the consent of the other riparian states, namely Tamil Nadu, Kerala and UT of Puducherry, to construct any kind of structure across river Cauvery. Supreme Court in its order has found the Clause XVIII of Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) Award of 2007 appropriate and reiterated in its order that "Nothing in the order of this Tribunal shall impair the right or power or authority of any State to regulate within its boundaries the use of water or to enjoy the benefit of waters within that State in a manner not inconsistent with the order of this Tribunal."

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 6A of Inter-State River Water Disputes (ISRWD) Act, 1956, the Central Government vide Gazette notification dated 01.06.2018 notified the Cauvery Water Management Scheme (CWMS), inter- alia, constituting the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), to give effect to the decision of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, as modified by the Supreme Court in its Order dated February 16, 2018," he further added. (ANI)