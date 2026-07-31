NTKMA engages industry, education sectors to build people's movement for Simhastha 2027

As part of its efforts to transform Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 into a people's movement, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Friday organised two stakeholder consultation meetings with representatives of leading educational institutions and industry associations at its headquarters. The meetings were chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh.

The first meeting brought together representatives of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), KVN Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir (MGV), K KWagh Shikshan Sanstha, Daga Shikshan Mandal, Gokhale Education Society, Nashik Education Society, Central Hindu Military Education Society, and Panchavati Education Society to discuss the active participation of educational institutions in Simhastha 2027. Deliberations focused on mobilising students as volunteers through NSS, NCC, Scouts & Guides and other student organisations, appointing volunteer coordinators in institutions, organising structured training programmes, and involving students in cleanliness drives, environmental conservation, first aid, disaster management, digital volunteering and public awareness campaigns. The second meeting was attended by office-bearers of Nashik Industries & Manufacturers' Association (NIMA), Ambad Industries & Manufacturers' Association (AIMA), Nashik Information Technology Association (NITA), Nashik Business Association (NBA), Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC), MCCIA Nashik, and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Nashik Zone. Discussions focused on industry participation through CSR initiatives, corporate volunteer programmes, technology support, digital solutions, environmental sustainability, skilled volunteering, and coordinated efforts to strengthen facilities and services for pilgrims during Simhastha 2027. Industry bodies were also encouraged to nominate nodal officers to ensure seamless coordination with the Authority.

Speaking during the meetings, Shekhar Singh said that the successful organisation of Simhastha 2027 requires collective participation from all sections of society. He emphasised that educational institutions can shape a disciplined and motivated volunteer force, while industries can contribute through innovation, technology, skilled manpower and corporate social responsibility. He urged all stakeholders to work in close partnership with the Authority to make Simhastha 2027 a model of citizen participation, service and sustainable event management. (ANI)