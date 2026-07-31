Himachal Congress hits back at BJP, defends vigilance probe, slams Kangana Ranaut's remarks

Principal Media Advisor to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Naresh Chauhan, on Friday dismissed the Opposition's criticism of a vigilance inquiry, asserting that there was no political vendetta behind the probe and that those with clean records had nothing to fear from investigations. Responding to allegations by the BJP, Chauhan told ANI that it was the Opposition's role to make such statements but maintained that governments have conducted inquiries for years whenever complaints were received.

"There is nothing new about such inquiries. If someone has filed a complaint, it is natural for due diligence to be carried out. Anyone with a clean record and proper accounts should have no reason to fear an inquiry," he said, adding that the state government had no political motive to target anyone. Chauhan also hit out at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over her recent remarks, accusing her of making controversial statements to remain in the headlines.

He said Ranaut's comments were inappropriate, particularly for young people and students, and urged the BJP's national and Himachal Pradesh leadership to clarify whether her views reflected the party's official position. "If these are not the BJP's views, its senior leadership should publicly contradict her. Otherwise, the party will have to take responsibility for such statements," Chauhan said.

Highlighting the Congress government's achievements, Chauhan said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had consistently prioritised protecting the interests of Himachal Pradesh. Referring to a recent Supreme Court development in the long-pending Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB)-related dispute, he said Haryana had agreed that Himachal Pradesh could receive its dues in the form of electricity instead of cash. He added that Punjab was also expected to accept a similar arrangement.

Chauhan further said the state government had secured significant gains, including an increase in free power from certain hydroelectric projects from 12 per cent to 18 per cent, which he said would benefit the state by hundreds of crores of rupees. He also cited the transfer of ownership of a five-star hotel to Himachal Pradesh, describing it as another major achievement for the people of the state.

The minister defended Chief Minister Sukhu's recent visit to New Delhi, saying it was natural for the Chief Minister to meet the Congress high command and senior party leaders, particularly in the wake of recent political developments. Targeting Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over alleged paper leaks, Chauhan accused the previous BJP government of presiding over major recruitment scandals.

He alleged that question papers for police recruitment examinations were sold for lakhs of rupees during the BJP's tenure and claimed that paper leak cases had also surfaced in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. In contrast, he said, no recruitment examination conducted during the Congress government's three-and-a-half-year tenure had been marred by paper leaks or irregularities.

"The BJP should first answer for the recruitment scams during its own tenure. Our government has conducted recruitment transparently, on merit and without any paper leaks," he said. Chauhan added that the present government had carried out recruitment at a faster pace across departments, including health, education, police and the forest department. (ANI)