MP: Muslim community offers Friday prayers on land near Bhojshala complex following SC order amid tight security in Dhar

Members of the Muslim community on Friday offered Friday prayers on land near the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in compliance with an interim arrangement ordered by the Supreme Court, while heavy security was deployed to ensure the exercise concluded peacefully. After offering the namaz, President of Kamal Maulana welfare Society, Abdul Samad said the community offered prayers on the land associated with the dargah following the Supreme Court's directions and thanked the district administration for making the necessary arrangements.

"We have achieved a first step in the fight for justice and our rights. The Supreme Court ordered that we be allowed to offer prayers on our dargah land, our own land, and in compliance with that order, we offered namaz here today. We thank God, everyone involved, and the district administration for making arrangements," Samad told reporters. He also stressed that the Muslim community had complied with the Madhya Pradesh High Court's May 15 order as well as the Supreme Court's subsequent directions.

"On July 14, the Supreme Court had directed a temporary arrangement near the Kamal Maula Mosque, making it clear that it would not affect the main proceedings. Though the administration did not give us that opportunity. Therefore, we approached the Supreme Court by filing an application and requested that we be allowed to offer prayers at our designated place. The Court heard our plea, and in compliance with its order, we offered prayers outside today." he said. Appealing for communal harmony, Samad urged both members of the Muslim community and other residents not to pay attention to rumours or outsiders attempting to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Dhar.

"People here have always lived together in harmony. Worship takes place on one side and Iabadat on the other. That is the message we have tried to convey, and that is also the intention behind the Supreme Court's order, which is why we offered prayers here today," he added. On the other hand, Dhar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rajkumar Haldar said the administration had made adequate arrangements for the prayers and that around 150 to 200 members of the Muslim community offered namaz peacefully.

"Following the order of the Supreme Court, arrangements have been made here. Today, around 150-200 members of the Muslim community offered prayers peacefully. The Supreme Court's final order has not been issued yet; this was a temporary arrangement and will be subject to the final decision. We made necessary security arrangements and took all precautions," Haldar said. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vijay Dawar said extensive security arrangements were put in place in accordance with the Supreme Court's directions.

"In accordance with the Supreme Court's decision, prayers were offered peacefully at the location. Around 800 to 1,000 personnel were deployed, including two companies of STF. Security was strengthened across sensitive areas of the city," Dawar said. The Supreme Court had on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to allot a parcel of land adjacent to the disputed Dhar Bhojshala/Kamal Maula complex to enable members of the Muslim community to offer Friday Namaz.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant directed the state government to make necessary arrangements after identifying Khasra No. 596, stated to be Dargah land adjoining the disputed site, as the place where prayers would be offered. (ANI)