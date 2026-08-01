Delhi: Pink Saheli Smart Card to become compulsory from August 16; govt extends deadline for smooth transition

The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for the mandatory use of the Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) for free travel in DTC and Transport Department buses.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 13:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 13:49 IST
Delhi: Pink Saheli Smart Card to become compulsory from August 16; govt extends deadline for smooth transition
Pink Saheli Smart Card (File Photo: x/@gupta_rekha). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Government has extended the deadline for the mandatory use of the Pink Saheli Smart Card (NCMC) for free travel in DTC and Transport Department buses. Women can continue travelling with pink tickets until August 15, 2026. The smart card will become compulsory from August 16, 2026, to make the transition easier for commuters.

Earlier, the card was set to become mandatory from August 1, 2026. The government has now given women extra time to get their Pink Saheli Smart Card so that no one misses out on the free travel benefit. Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the government is working to ensure a smooth and hassle-free shift to the new system.

He asked officials to spread awareness through bus depots, announcements, social media and print campaigns, while helping women apply for the card. As of July 31, 2026, more than 17 lakh Pink Saheli Smart Cards had already been issued. The 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' operates on NCMC-based 'Tap-and-Go' technology. It allows women and transgender citizens to travel free on DTC buses. Passengers no longer need paper tickets, as the journey is automatically recorded by tapping the card on ETM machines.

The smart card is also designed for future payment-based use in the Metro and other public transport services. It can be recharged online easily, and passengers can access a digital travel record, making the entire process more transparent and convenient. The scheme is available to all women and transgender residents of Delhi above the age of five years. It has reduced the financial burden on women and encouraged greater participation in public bus travel, making the commuting environment safer and more comfortable.

Experts estimate that the facility is helping women save between 1,200 and 2,400 every month, strengthening household finances as well. (ANI)

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