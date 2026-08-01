Iranian resident Sardar Lajpal Singh Anand expresses gratitude to PM Modi for safe return to India

In a heartfelt statement, Anand praised the Indian government's swift response, which was championed by Jaiveer Shergill after raising the community's urgent concerns with authorities in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 14:51 IST
Iranian resident Sardar Lajpal Singh Anand expresses gratitude to PM Modi for safe return to India
Resident of Iran Sardar Lajpal Singh Anand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Sardar Lajpal Singh Anand, a lifelong resident of Iran, has expressed profound gratitude to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill for facilitating the safe evacuation and return of the Sikh Sangat to India amid the ongoing regional crisis. In a heartfelt statement, Anand praised the Indian government's swift response, which was championed by Jaiveer Shergill after raising the community's urgent concerns with authorities in New Delhi.

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. First of all, I want to thank son Jaiveer who helped us a lot in bringing us here. He went out of his way to help us and provided us with every facility. I am very grateful to him. Along with him, I also want to thank PM Modi who took the initiative to bring the Sikh community from there. He not only planned how to bring us back but also successfully did so. I am very grateful to Modi ji. Thank you very much," Anand stated. Responding to Anand's message, BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill highlighted the government's swift response regarding the successful repatriation of Sikh families, noting that after he raised the issue of their safe evacuation with the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs, authorities intervened within just two hours.

"Iran has been home to nearly 70-100 Sikh families for over a century. When I raised the issue of their safe evacuation with @PMOIndia, @MEAIndia intervened within two hours. Today, the majority of these Sikh families have safely returned to India, thanks to the timely intervention, diplomacy & commitment of PM @narendramodi. It yet again reaffirms that wherever the Sikh Sangat may be, PM Modi stands firmly with them in times of crisis. Sardar Lajpal Singh Anand, born and brought up in Iran, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi for ensuring their safe return to India," he wrote in a post on X. Earlier on Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh informed the Rajya Sabha that as many as 2,557 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran through Armenia or Azerbaijan for their onward journey to India following the escalation of hostilities in West Asia.

Responding to a series of separate questions in the Upper House of Parliament on the government's measures to protect Indians amid the Iran-USA-Gulf tensions, Singh said the Indian Embassy in Tehran facilitated the cross-border movement of Indian citizens from Iran to neighbouring countries to enable their return. "Since the onset of hostilities in West Asia in February 2026, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has facilitated the cross-border movement of 2,557 Indian nationals from Iran to Armenia/Azerbaijan for their onward travel to India," Singh stated in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply.

The Minister said the government estimates that around 7,000 Indian nationals continue to remain in Iran, including seminary students, medical students, workers, seafarers and fishermen. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Two homes, different traumas: Japan quake leaves scars seen and unseen

Japan
2
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three companies during cyber tests

United States
3
IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

IMF completes Egypt reviews, unlocks $1.8 billion

Egypt
4
Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defense ministry says

Romania scrambles jets as aerial targets detected near Ukraine border, defen...

Romania

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Asia Leads Global E-Commerce, but ADB Says Digital Divides Threaten Future Economic Growth

How Ghana's Reading Revolution Could Transform Education Policy Across Developing Countries

AI Speeds Up Innovation, but Sustainability Still Needs Human Judgment

Can Digital Twins Keep Cities Moving When Transport Systems Fail?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026