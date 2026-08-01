PM Modi inaugurates Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre and Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru, which is dedicated to the life, message, and ideals of Swami Vivekananda. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during the inauguration. Before inaugurating the centre, PM Modi visited the Viveka Smaraka, offered prayers, and planted a sapling on the premises. He also watched a short film showcasing the life, teachings, and legacy of Swami Vivekananda.

The Viveka Smaraka commemorates Swami Vivekananda's historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India. According to the official website of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, it is built and managed by Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, at the site sanctified by the stay of Swami Vivekananda in 1892; it is a youth-centric cultural institution.

It aims to impart behavioural excellence, life skills, higher values, and essential knowledge to the youth to equip them to realise their "full potential" in all aspects of life--both material as well as spiritual--and thus make their lives fruitful and worthy, both for themselves and for society at large. It was at this place (Viveka Smaraka) that Swami Vivekananda, the prophet of the modern age, first decided to participate in the World Parliament of Religions held in Chicago, USA, in 1893.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, being a branch of the well-known Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, stands as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and service. Engaged in a wide range of activities--including spiritual, cultural, educational, and rural welfare initiatives--the Ashrama has been rendering meaningful service for a century (established in 1925). The Ashrama, with the assistance of the Government of India, the Government of Karnataka, private organisations, devotees, and other well-wishers, has built this youth centre to impart the character-making and nation-building ideas and ideals of Swami Vivekananda.

The infrastructure plan includes a 650-seater amphitheatre, an immersive experience museum displaying the life and teachings of Swamiji, classrooms for short-term courses, a yoga and meditation hall, a library, a study centre for competitive exam preparation, conference rooms, an exhibition centre, and offices. (ANI)