CWG 2026: Glasgow will get first glimpse of Ahmedabad 2030 at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

The 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will mark a historic milestone as the sporting event celebrates its centenary. First held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930, the Commonwealth Games will complete 100 years when Ahmedabad hosts the event in 2030. The Government of Gujarat and the city of Ahmedabad are making extensive preparations to host this prestigious international sporting event, according to a press release from Gujarat CMO.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi is attending the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Alongside the cultural performances at the closing ceremony, Ahmedabad will be officially welcomed as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. As part of the ceremony, the Host Baton and the Commonwealth Games flag will be formally handed over to Ahmedabad on Sunday during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. This symbolic handover will mark the official beginning of Ahmedabad's journey as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

The King's Baton Relay, the iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games, is a long-standing tradition that celebrates unity and strengthens the bond among the diverse communities of Commonwealth nations. According to the Commonwealth Sport organisation, the King's Baton Relay will travel across all 74 Commonwealth nations and territories. For the first time in the history of the Commonwealth Games, each nation and territory will receive its own baton, allowing it to be customised and decorated to reflect its unique culture, heritage and creativity.

Each baton carries a portion of the message from His Majesty King Charles III, who places the first message in the relay. The baton is then carried by inspirational people whose contributions are creating a positive impact in society. The King's Baton Relay was first introduced at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in Cardiff. The baton stands approximately 470 mm tall, with each side measuring around 70 mm in width. The handover segment at the Glasgow closing ceremony will be presented in three acts. The opening act will commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The second act will feature a classical Indian jugalbandi by renowned sitar maestro Rishabh Rikhiram Sharma and celebrated Scottish piper Ross Ainslie, symbolically connecting Glasgow 2026 with Ahmedabad 2030. The final act of the handover ceremony will present a visual journey across India, with a special focus on Gujarat.

Glasgow 2026 Chief Marketing and Ceremonies Officer Louisa Mahon said that the handover is far more than a ceremonial tradition. She noted that the event will bring together the spirit of two nations on a single stage through a unique fusion of Indian sitar and Scottish pipes, alongside a celebration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. She added that audiences in Glasgow will also get their first glimpse of what awaits them at the Ahmedabad 2030 Commonwealth Games. Director of Ceremonies for Glasgow 2026, Chanda Singh, said the handover ceremony has been designed to present an India that is confident while remaining deeply connected to its traditions.

She noted that Ahmedabad 2030 will mark the centenary of the Commonwealth Games, and that the ceremony in Glasgow will serve as the opening chapter of this historic journey. (ANI)