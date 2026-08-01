MP-MLA court imposes Rs 10,000 cost for seeking adjournment in 19-year-old case

Special MP-MLA Court at Rouse Avenue has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 for seeking adjournment in a 19-year-old case. The court granted adjournment after imposing the cost. This case is linked with former MP Babu Bhai Katara. An FIR was lodged by Delhi Police Crime Branch in 2007. A charge sheet was filed under sections 419, 420, 466, 467, 471, 474, 120 B of IPC and section 12 of the Passport Act. The matter is at the stage of arguements on charge even after 19 years of the FIR.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Mittal allowed adjournment after imposing a cost of Rs 10,000. This Matter was listed for argument on charge on behalf of accused Mohd. Shameen alias Shameemuddin, Rajinder Kumar Pitty alias Raju Pitty, Pritesh Kumar Pitty alias Gabbu Sunder Lal, Satwant alias Santu and Mohd. Rashid Ali.

During the hearing, the proxy counsel sought an adjournment on the ground that the main counsel is not available. The court said that the Perusal of the record shows that the present matter is more than 15 years old and today's date was fixed well in advance after considering the convenience of the Learned Counsel. "Still, Counsel has failed to appear today."

"Accordingly, adjournment is allowed subject to cost of Rs. 10,000 to be deposited in the Court by the next date of hearing," ACJM Mittal ordered on July 31. The next date of hearing is 19.08.2026 at 11:30 AM.

There are 11 accsued in this case presently. One Paramjeet Kaur had been convicted on March 27, 2012. Three accused, Kuldeep Singh and Aizaz Moinuddin, were declared proclaimed offenders (PO) on August 1, 2012, and Kiran Dhar was declared PO on December 2, 2025. Accused Joginder Singh alias Maddi died, and proceedings against him were abated on May 6, 2010. Accused Babu Bhai Katara is permanently exempted from appearance on October 5, 2011. (ANI)