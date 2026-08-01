Telangana's per capita income rises to Rs 4.18 lakh; CM Revanth Reddy credits Congress's policy-driven governance

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday hailed the state's economic performance under the Congress government, stating that the per capita income for 2025-26 has reached Rs 4,18,931, up from Rs 3,80,031 the previous year, which is a jump of Rs 38,900 and a growth rate of 10.23% in a single year. In a post on X, CM Reddy highlighted the vision of "Telangana Rising", which is a development vision to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion SDGP by 2047.

"TelanganaRising: New horizons, newer heights. Since Congress came to power in December, 2023, #Telangana is achieving new heights. We are India's top performing states. Our per capita income for this year (2025-26) is Rs 4,18,931 per person; an increase from Rs 3,80,031 in the last year. We grew by 10.23 % in a single year, an increase of Rs 38,900," said Reddy. Reddy said that the government had infused optimism and hope in citizens, with women, farmers, and youth being the biggest beneficiaries of the state's success.

"This was made possible through hard work, focus on economic growth, investments, jobs creation, balanced development across verticals, shift from ad hocism to policy-based governance, and lots of diligent work, constant reviews, attention to details, and constant engagement with stakeholders. We have reversed a decade of failed governance, sense of gloom and have infused optimism and hope in every citizen and every aspect of governance. Women, farmers and youth are the biggest beneficiaries of our success. And the coming years will see greater success of my people and state," he added. Revanth Reddy earlier had also rolled out the red carpet for investors, inviting them to set up their industries in the state while asserting that the state is both crucial and a safe investment destination in the country.

Addressing the 3rd meeting of the CII Northern Regional Council 2026-2027, the Chief Minister highlighted "Telangana Rising - Vision 2047" and outlined government initiatives aimed at achieving a 1-trillion USD economy by 2037 and a 3-trillion USD economy by 2047. According to a press release, the meeting also featured discussions on the construction of the 'Bharat Future City' across 30,000 acres, the master plan being prepared for it by a Singapore-based company, and a comparison between the project and Gujarat's GIFT City, which spans 700 acres. (ANI)