Global macro friction, operational checks behind Bloomberg G-Sec delay; won't impact India's long-term debt story: Raamdeo Agrawal

By Saurav Mukherjee In the backdrop of global macroeconomic shifts and evolving benchmark considerations, top financial market experts expressed confidence that the delay in the inclusion of Indian Government Securities (G-Secs) in Bloomberg's Global Aggregate Bond Index reflects tactical and global market dynamics rather than any fundamental flaw in India's sovereign debt story.

Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, noted that benchmark providers are maintaining a short-term, watchful stance as India's debt market reforms take root. "India remains on the watchlist. Even though these are Indian government bonds, global benchmark providers take a short-term, cautious assessment to ensure operational systems and market mechanisms function smoothly before full execution," Agrawal told ANI on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Motilal Oswal Business Impact Conference (MOBIC) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday,

He emphasised that despite global capital volatility and foreign portfolio realignments, India's broader domestic economic fundamentals and underlying market structures remain resilient. Echoing similar sentiments on global bond allocations, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, highlighted that the pause in index inclusion must be viewed through the lens of wider global liquidity pressures and emerging market risk sentiment.

"Right now, it does reflect broader concerns towards emerging markets. Look at what is happening in the background - even in the US, companies are becoming leveraged... with the massive spending witnessed in the AI space, especially in data centres, most of these companies will run low on cash over time. That will put upward pressure on yields across the world," he said. Shanker pointed out why global rate cycles remain elevated.

Despite the temporary deferral by Bloomberg to allow recent tax, operational, and settlement workflows to mature fully in practice, Shanker noted that Indian sovereign debt continues to occupy an advantageous position for long-term foreign capital. "Yields will not come down easily, but India is at a slightly advantageous position because we could see more FPI flows in the near term," Shanker added, advising domestic debt investors to focus on simple three-to-five year Target Maturity products and high-rated G-Secs.

While foreign institutional investors continuously rebalance portfolios across global markets, market veterans at MOBIC 2026 underscored that temporary index deferrals will not deter the long-term structural inflow of foreign capital into Indian debt markets. (ANI)