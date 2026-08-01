DRI seizes significant quantities of gold; drugs, e-cigarettes and other contraband in pan-India Ops; 20 persons, including 5 foreign nationals, arrested

Continuing its sustained drive against organised smuggling networks and transnational trafficking syndicates, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has carried out a series of intelligence-led operations across the country during the week, resulting in the seizure of foreign-origin gold, heroin, MDMA, hydroponic weed, red sanders, prohibited wildlife products, e-cigarettes, foreign-origin poppy seeds and areca nuts, Ministry of Finance said. These operations led to the arrest of 20 persons, including 5 foreign nationals, involved in smuggling and trafficking activities and exposed sophisticated concealment techniques employed by organised criminal syndicates.

On 29.07.26, in a significant operation at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, officers of DRI intercepted two foreign nationals who had arrived from Dubai. Examination of the passenger trolley revealed a specially created secret cavity fabricated using a steel sheet matching the dimensions of the trolley and secured with double-sided adhesive tapes. The cavity yielded 40 foreign-origin gold bars weighing 4 kg. The gold was seized, and both passengers were arrested. Previously in the week, in separate operations conducted jointly by DRI and Border Security Force personnel along the Indo-Bangladesh border, officers seized around 3.2 kg of foreign-origin gold. The gold was recovered from a person near the border fence at Tungi, another person at Hili border gate, and in a third case from a person on a motorcycle intercepted near Nityanandakati, Hakimpur. Three persons, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the seizures.

In addition to the above cases, DRI officers also seized around 2.2 kg of gold in three different operations conducted at Varanasi, Delhi Airport and Tamil Nadu and arrested 4 persons. In total, around 9.5 kg gold valued at around Rs. 14 crore was seized and 9 persons arrested.

Also, in a significant case involving prohibited imports, officers of DRI uncovered an attempt to import around 14 metric tonnes of Pakistan-origin Guggul resin valued at Rs. 1.4 crore approx. through misdeclaration of description and country of origin. The consignment had been falsely declared as natural resin originating from Somalia and routed through Dubai. Guggul resin (Commiphora resin), a species endemic to the arid regions of India and Pakistan, is listed in CITES Appendix II and is categorised as Critically Endangered in the IUCN Red List. Investigation established that the consignment was Guggul resin and was of Pakistan origin and had been trans-shipped using forged documentation. The import is in violation of DGFT restrictions prohibiting direct or indirect import of goods originating in or exported from Pakistan. Two persons involved in the conspiracy were arrested

In another major wildlife and forest produce smuggling case, officers of DRI intercepted a truck on the outskirts of Chennai and recovered 142 red sanders logs weighing around 4.8 metric tonnes, concealed behind empty plastic crates. Red Sanders is a protected species listed under Appendix II of CITES and covered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The seized consignment is valued at approximately Rs 2.50 crore. Investigation revealed the involvement of an organised smuggling network with a history of illicit exports. Three persons were arrested. In Manipur, acting on specific intelligence regarding cross-border narcotics trafficking from Myanmar, officers of DRI, with assistance from Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, intercepted a vehicle near Churachandpur and recovered around 2.7 kg heroin concealed inside 220 soap cases. Two persons were arrested.

In two other operations in Mumbai, DRI officers intercepted two foreign female nationals travelling from Delhi and recovered synthetic narcotic drugs concealed in specially fabricated cavities in their respective baggage. The operations resulted in the collective seizure of around 2 kg of amphetamine crystals and MDMA tablets. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985. In two different operations, at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and Calicut International Airport, DRI officers intercepted two passengers, including a foreign nationals around 25 kg of hydroponic weed was seized from their possession. Both passengers had travelled from Bangkok and were arrested.

In another operation aimed at curbing the illicit import of prohibited goods, officers of DRI intercepted an import consignment at Nhava Sheva Port that had been mis-declared as LED lights and fixtures and recovered 9,230 prohibited electronic cigarettes of various brands and flavours. Electronic cigarettes are prohibited in India under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. The prohibited e-cigarettes, along with the cover cargo, having a total value of approximately Rs 3.70 crore, were seized. In Mizoram, officers of DRI, assisted by Assam Rifles personnel, searched four suspected godowns near the Indo-Myanmar border and recovered around 14.5 MT of poppy seeds and 14 MT of areca nuts, both of foreign origin, collectively valued at around Rs 3.6 crore. Preliminary investigation indicates that the goods had been smuggled into India through the Zokhawthar sector of the Indo-Myanmar border. The goods were seized under the Customs Act, 1962.

Poppy seeds are classified as a "Restricted" item under the Foreign Trade Policy, and its imports is permitted only subject to specified conditions, including import of legally cultivated produce from designated countries and mandatory registration of all import contracts with the Narcotics Commissioner, Gwalior. (ANI)