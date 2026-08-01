Home Minister Amit Shah approves advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore to flood-affected States under SDRF

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has approved the advance release of Rs 2,117.85 crore from the Central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to support the States affected by floods during the ongoing southwest monsoon of 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Saturday. Since the onset of the monsoon, the Government of India has been continuously monitoring the flood situation in close coordination with the State Governments. The Central Government has extended all possible assistance, including pre-deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and logistical support from the Ministry of Defence, wherever required, the Home Ministry said.

Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) have already been deputed to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to assess the damages. Two IMCT visits have been undertaken in Assam in view of the severity of the flood situation. On the request of the Government of Nagaland, an IMCT is also being constituted for the State, the Ministry added. Out of the seven affected States, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Nagaland have already received the first instalment of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27. In order to ensure timely availability of funds for relief operations, the Union Home Minister has approved the advance release of the second instalment of the Central share of SDRF to Himachal Pradesh and Odisha. Further, considering the urgent need for resources for relief measures, advance release of an advance amount of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF has also been approved for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Maharashtra by relaxing the documentary requirements under the applicable guidelines.

The assistance approved for the affected States includes Rs 44.55 crore to Arunachal Pradesh as advance release of the first instalment of the Central share of SDRF for the financial year 2026-27. Assam has been sanctioned Rs 379.35 crore as advance release of the first instalment, while Gujarat has been approved Rs 500 crore as advance release of the first instalment. Himachal Pradesh, which has already received the first instalment of SDRF for 2026-27, has been sanctioned Rs 193.95 crore as advance release of the second instalment of the Central share. Maharashtra has been approved Rs 500 crore as advance release of the first instalment. Odisha, which had already received the first instalment, has been sanctioned ₹500 crore as advance release of the second instalment. With this approval, a total of Rs 2,117.85 crore has been made available to the flood-affected States to strengthen their ongoing relief and response measures. (ANI)