Six judges to take charge of Special Exclusive NIA Court at Rouse Avenue

Delhi High Court transferred six judges to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Exclusive NIA Judges on Saturday. These judges include Anu Grover Baliga, Vikas Dhull, Prashant Sharma, Amit Bansal, Kiran Bansal and Pulastya Pramachala. The judges will take charge with effect from August 4 of Special Exclusive NIA Courts at Rouse Avenue as per an order issued by the Delhi High Court.

New NIA courts have been constructed at the Rouse Avenue Court. These courts are to be inaugurated on Monday. The Courts under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and the NDPS have also been set up at the Rouse Avenue Court. A special NDPS court will also function from another court complex.

Earlier, the NIA courts were situated at Patiala House Court. MCOCA and NDPS courts were working from all District courts of Delhi. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma was hearing NIA cases against Hafiz Saeed, PFI leaders, Ukraine and US nationals, etc. As per the order issued by the Delhi High Court, a total of 151 judges have been transferred. 13 judges have been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Exclusive judges under special Acts of NIA, MCOCA and NDPS.

Special CBI (MP-MLA) judge Jitendra Singh has been transferred to the family court at Tis Hazari Court. He had discharged Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the Liquor Policy CBI case in February 2026. He took charge of this court in October 2024. He has been transferred before a period of 2 years.

Special Judge (MP-MLA) Court Vishal Gogne has been transferred from Rouse Avenue to Dwarka as Additional Principal Judge, Family Court. Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga was transferred to the Special NIA Court from the newly set-up court for paper leak cases. Special Ajay Gupta will hold the court of paper leak case.

Four judges, namely Sandeep Yadav, Anuradha Shukla, Devendra Kumar Sharma, and Bhupinder Singh, were transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Exclusive Judges (NDPS). Three Judges namely Gaurav Rao, Gagandeep Singh, and Surbhi Sharma Vats, have been transferred to Rouse Avenue Court as Special Exclusive Judges (MCOCA).

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan has been transferred from Saket Court to Labour Court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex. She conducted hearings in money laundering cases against Jawad Ahmad Siddiqui. Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ekta Gauba Mann has been transferred to the Delhi High Court as Registrar (Judicial) from the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge (HQ), Tis Hazari Court. (ANI)