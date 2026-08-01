"Entrepreneurship creating new story of prosperity": CM Sai highlights investment potential at Chhattisgarh Tent and Decor Expo

In a post on X, CM Sai said discussions were held with tent and decoration business owners and representatives from the industrial sector who had gathered from across the country for the Chhattisgarh Tent and Decor Expo-2026 in Raipur.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 22:49 IST
"Entrepreneurship creating new story of prosperity": CM Sai highlights investment potential at Chhattisgarh Tent and Decor Expo
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (Photo/x/@vishnudsai). Image Credit: ANI
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Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said the state was emerging as one of the country's trusted destinations for investment, industry and trade, attributing the growth to good governance, the new industrial policy and reforms in Ease of Doing Business. In a post on X, CM Sai said discussions were held with tent and decoration business owners and representatives from the industrial sector who had gathered from across the country for the Chhattisgarh Tent and Decor Expo-2026 in Raipur.

"Where entrepreneurship finds opportunity, that is where the new story of prosperity is written," Sai said. He said the discussions focused on the possibilities of investment, trade and entrepreneurship in the state. "Due to good governance, the new industrial policy, and the extensive reforms carried out in the field of 'Ease of Doing Business,' Chhattisgarh today is establishing a strong identity as one of the country's most trusted and emerging states for investment, industry, and trade," the Chief Minister said.

Sai added that the government was committed to creating a prosperous Chhattisgarh with empowered entrepreneurs and industries. "Prosperous entrepreneurs, empowered industries, and a developed Chhattisgarh--this is the resolve with which we are moving forward," he said.

Speaking at the three-day expo organised by the Tent Owners Association, Sai said the event would boost the tent business and benefit small-scale tent business owners in the state. He said representatives from 15 states had arrived to participate in the expo and praised the association for making provisions to provide subsidies to tent business owners purchasing tent-related equipment during the three-day event.

"It is a matter of great fortune for Chhattisgarh that the Tent Owners Association has organised a three-day expo here. Representatives from 15 states have arrived for this event. Notably, the association has made provisions to provide subsidies to tent business owners who purchase tent-related equipment during these three days," Sai said. He expressed confidence that the expo would prove to be a milestone in the growth of the tent business and create opportunities for small tent business owners in Chhattisgarh to benefit from the event.

"This three-day expo will undoubtedly prove to be a milestone in the growth of the tent business, and small tent business owners in Chhattisgarh will also benefit from this event," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)

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