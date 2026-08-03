"Insult to Bhagwa within Parliament is intolerable": Akhand Parshuram Akhara President Adhir Kaushik

Akhand Parshuram Akhara President Adhir Kaushik on Sunday lashed out at Independent MP Pappu Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad over their demonstrations regarding saffron attire in Parliament, asserting that "an insult to the Bhagwa within that temple is intolerable." Speaking to ANI regarding seers holding a protest against Yadav and Prasad, Kaushik warned the MPs that any attempt to tarnish religious symbols would meet with strong resistance.

"The Parliament House is a temple, and an insult to the Bhagwa within that temple is intolerable. We carry the banner of Sanatan and the banner of the nation; if these people tarnish our Bhagwa, we will not tolerate it. Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad, listen carefully: the dream you are harbouring will never be realised," Kaushik said. He further added, "We stand with what the President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, Dr. Ravindra Puri Maharaj Ji, has said. We uphold the banner of Sanatan, but we recognise these deceitful impostors. He has stated that a fitting remedy will be administered to them; this is the call of Sanatan; we will not tolerate any insult to Sanatan."

Voicing the same, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri alleged that both individuals had insulted the sanctity of holy men by mocking their attire. "Pappu Yadav and Awadhesh Prasad; both these individuals have insulted Sanatan Dharma. The most significant point is that I used to hold Pappu Yadav in high regard, but he has proven to be a completely worthless and incompetent person who has insulted the saints. By mocking the attire of holy men, he has insulted Sanatan Dharma, and it is our collective resolve that wherever he is spotted, his face will be blackened," Puri told ANI.

The Akhara Parishad President further demanded an immediate public apology from the MPs to avoid further confrontation with the religious community. "That is why I urge Pappu Yadav to apologise to the entire Sanatan community, admitting that he made a mistake. If he promises it won't happen again, the Sanatan community will forgive him," he added.

The seers in Haridwar have been up in arms following recent events in Parliament, where demonstrations and remarks involving religious symbols and saffron clothing sparked a nationwide debate on the sanctity of legislative proceedings. The remarks come after Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj on Sunday warned, "If there is any delay, the patience of the Sanatanis will break. We have already prepared our strategy. If justice is not served, then 120 crore Sanatanis will march towards Parliament carrying saffron flags and sticks."

Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, using symbolic roles to raise allegations related to donations collected for the Ram Mandir. During the performance, Pappu Yadav wore saffron robes and played the role of a temple priest, while other Opposition MPs enacted a scene involving a donation box and allegations of corruption. (ANI)