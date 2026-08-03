Keralam CM VD Satheesan convenes district collectors' meeting to assess overalll rain situation

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has convened a meeting with all district collectors to review the rain situation across the state. The meeting will be held virtually in an online mode to assess the overall scenario and ongoing preparedness of the state.

The meeting comes after heavy rains lashed several parts of the state, triggering landslides and flooding in low-lying areas. In Pathanamthitta, the water level has increased in Ranni, which was recently hit by a flash flood following heavy rain in the district.

With the Moozhiyar Dam catchment area under a Red Alert, authorities warn that the dam may have to be opened at any time if the situation worsens, and the district administration has urged residents living along the banks of the Pamba river to remain extremely vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations. Meanwhile, eight people have died, eight others remain missing, and thirteen people have sustained injuries in rain-related incidents across the state. Around 5,792 people have been shifted to 209 relief camps set up across Kerala.

According to an official release, Chief Minister VD Satheesan continues to remain in touch with the ministers in charge of various districts and district administrations regarding the rain-related situation in the state. Additionally, twenty-seven houses have been destroyed while 196 houses have suffered partial damage. The government said assistance would be provided to the families of those who lost their lives as well as to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

The state government has said it is fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation and urged people to strictly follow the instructions issued by the government and district administrations. The government also assured that adequate financial assistance will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, as well as to people who have lost their homes, crops and livelihoods. Those injured in rain-related incidents will be provided with the best possible medical treatment. The government said it would stand by the affected people and extend all necessary support during this difficult period.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the devastation caused by heavy rains in Keralam that have claimed eight lives. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi urged Congress workers and volunteers to assist in disaster-related efforts in every possible way.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by heavy rains across Keralam. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the eight people who have lost their lives. May those still missing be found safe, and the injured make a swift recovery. The state government is making every possible effort to support affected families and coordinate relief and recovery operations. I urge all Congress workers and volunteers to assist these efforts in every possible way. Please remain vigilant, especially in the hilly regions, and follow the guidance of the authorities. Keralam stands united in this difficult hour. I stand firmly with every affected family," wrote Gandhi. (ANI)