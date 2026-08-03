Uttar Pradesh: Truck crashes into Kanwariyas in Gulhariya; one dead

A Kanwariya was killed and another injured after a truck hit their group near the Saryu River bridge under the Gulhariya police station limits in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The deceased has been identified as Akash Yadav (28), who had come from Gorakhpur to collect water from the Saryu River. The incident took place on Sunday.

Dr Rahul Yadav, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya, said that Yadav was rushed to the hospital in a very critical condition. "28-year-old Akash Yadav was run over by a truck near the Saryu River. He was a Kanwariya who had come from Gorakhpur to collect water from the Saryu River," he told ANI.

The doctor underlined that after a primary medical examination and an ECG, the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Another individual was also critically injured and is undergoing medical treatment. "He (Akash Yadav) hailed from Gulhariya Bazar in Gorakhpur district and was rushed here in an ambulance in critical condition. Following a primary medical examination and an ECG, doctors declared them dead upon arrival. While several companions and around 10 to 12 people had accompanied them, one person was in extremely critical condition and was immediately referred to the Medical College," he said.

Earlier, the Food Safety Department in Moradabad intensified inspections of food and beverage outlets and installed QR codes to facilitate complaints from devotees. In a proactive move to ensure the safety and convenience of pilgrims, the department affixed specialised QR codes at all food stalls and shops situated along the Yatra route.

Food Safety Officer Kripashankar Singh said strict action will be taken to prevent adulteration, overcharging, and negligence during the Sawan pilgrimage. The annual Kanwar Yatra continues to draw lakhs of devotees from across the country during Shravan, reflecting deep faith and devotion as pilgrims undertake the spiritual journey to offer holy water to Lord Shiva.

Kanwariyas collect holy water from rivers and carry it over hundreds of kilometres to offer it at Lord Shiva temples. (ANI)