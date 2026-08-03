Himachal: 109 roads remain blocked after Monsoon rains; power, water services partially restored

Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt essential services across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with 109 roads remaining blocked, six electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service and 30 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

ANI | Updated: 03-08-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 20:43 IST
Himachal: 109 roads remain blocked after Monsoon rains; power, water services partially restored
Visual from Dhalli area in Shimla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt essential services across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with 109 roads remaining blocked, six electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) out of service and 30 water supply schemes affected, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). The latest SEOC status report, issued at 6:00 PM, indicated that restoration work had significantly improved the situation compared to the morning, when 137 roads were blocked and more than 400 distribution transformers had been disrupted due to widespread rainfall.

Road connectivity remained the worst affected sector, with 109 roads closed across the state. Mandi district accounted for the highest number of road closures at 43, followed by Kullu (39), Sirmaur (8) and Shimla (6). The SEOC said no National Highway was blocked as of Monday evening. Power supply was restored in most affected areas during the day. The number of disrupted distribution transformers declined sharply from 405 in the morning to six by the evening, with five non-functional transformers in Shimla district and one in Chamba district.

Water supply disruptions, however, increased slightly, with 30 water supply schemes affected across the state. Hamirpur district reported the highest number of disrupted schemes at 13, followed by Shimla (9), Chamba (7) and Mandi (1). Authorities said restoration teams from the Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and Jal Shakti Department continued to work in the affected districts to clear roads, restore electricity and resume drinking water supply.

The administration has advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as monsoon conditions continue across the state. (ANI)

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