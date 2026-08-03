Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Serbia, Sweden follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

The national soccer federations ​of Serbia, Sweden and Wales withdrew their support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino's re-election bid ​on Monday and England's is expected to do the same. The ‌backlash ​against the head of world soccer's ruling body has intensified following his failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors.

Braves acquire veteran reliever Brent Suter from Angels

The Atlanta Braves acquired reliever Brent Suter from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday in ‌exchange for infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. Suter is 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 41 appearances (three starts) this season. The 36-year-old left-hander has struck out 55 batters and walked 17 in 63 1/3 innings.

White Sox acquire Mets reliever Huascar Brazoban

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Huascar Brazoban from the New York Mets on Monday in exchange for two minor league pitchers. The White Sox, who entered ‌Monday with a three-game lead in the American League Central, bolstered their bullpen as the cellar-dwelling Mets continued to stockpile prospects.

Soccer-US men’s coach Pochettino agrees new contract through 2030 World Cup

United States ‌coach Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to lead the men's team through the 2030 World Cup, U.S. Soccer said on Monday, after taking them to the last 16 at this year's finals. The 54-year-old Argentine, who favours a high-pressing, attacking style of play, took over the U.S. side in 2024 after parting ways with Chelsea earlier that year, and had a contract that ran through the 2026 World Cup.

Reports: Phillies add 3-time batting champ Luis Arraez

The Philadelphia Phillies are ⁠acquiring three-time batting champion ​Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants, ⁠multiple outlets reported ahead of Monday's trade deadline. The Phillies, who have dropped nine of their last 13 games, are the 29-year-old's fifth team in five years.

Blue Jays acquire RHP Jose Soriano from Angels

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-hander ⁠Jose Soriano from the Los Angeles Angels ahead of Monday's trade deadline in exchange for three prospects. Shortstop Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. and right-hander Angel Rivero headed to the Angels.

Three rookies added to Europe's Solheim ​Cup squad

Team Europe's Anna Nordqvist selected rookies with three of her four captain's picks for next month's Solheim Cup competition. Announcing her choices Monday on Sky Sports, Nordqvist named first-timers ⁠Julia Lopez Ramirez of Spain, France's Nastasia Nadaud and England's Mimi Rhodes along with veteran Leona Maguire of Ireland.

Dodgers reacquire C Ben Rortvedt from Mets

The Los Angeles Dodgers reacquired catcher Ben Rortvedt on Monday, sending right-hander Chayce McDermott to the ⁠New ​York Mets. Multiple outlets reported on the trade-deadline deal that brings Rortvedt back to Los Angeles, where he batted .224 in 18 games last September when starting backstop Will Smith got injured.

Soccer-FIFA's Infantino sought Trump backing after failed World Cup sell-off plan, NY Post reports

FIFA President Gianni Infantino sought support from the Trump administration amid mounting criticism after his abandoned plan to sell a stake in ⁠World Cup commercial rights, the New York Post said on Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Post reported that Infantino had repeatedly tried and failed to reach U.S. President Donald Trump ⁠by phone since the proposal collapsed on Friday, and ⁠that the FIFA chief felt "isolated" by an avalanche of negative media coverage.

Reports: Phillies acquire LHP Brooks Raley from Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies continued a hot start to trade deadline day Monday morning with the addition of veteran reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets, according to multiple media ‌reports. The Mets are acquiring ‌a pair of prospects in right-hander Luke Gabrysh and outfielder John Spikerman in the return on the ​deal for the southpaw, according to the reports.