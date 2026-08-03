Haryana CM chairs meeting to review draft development plans for Narnaul, Narayangarh, Panipat, Kurukshetra

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday chaired a meeting of the State-Level Committee (SLC) at the Haryana Civil Secretariat to deliberate on and consider the draft development plans for Narayangarh-2031, Kurukshetra-2041, Narnaul-2041, and Panipat-2041. The plans, prepared by the Department of Town and Country Planning, aim to promote planned land use, orderly urban growth and regulated building development across the state. The Chief Minister directed officers to align all urban development plans with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047, ensuring that future planning adequately addresses projected population growth, modern urban infrastructure requirements, environmental sustainability, efficient transport systems and balanced urban expansion.

He further directed that adequate provisions be made for sewage treatment plants, water treatment facilities, power infrastructure, entertainment zones and other essential civic amenities so that residents do not face shortages of basic services in the future. The Chief Minister was apprised that the development plan for Narayangarh has been prepared keeping in view a projected population of 95,000 by 2031. The proposal envisages the development of six residential sectors and takes into account the growth opportunities arising from National Highway-72, expansion of industrial areas, conservation of the natural drainage system and the creation of green zones. Saini directed that sufficient distance be maintained between industrial and residential areas to ensure a healthy and convenient living environment for residents, a release said. Reviewing the draft plan for Kurukshetra, the Chief Minister emphasised that the district's religious and cultural significance should remain central to future development. He called for the conservation of the Jyotisar area, development aligned with the Saraswati River, expansion of green spaces, effective flood management measures and other necessary modifications. He also directed that adequate land be reserved for the 250-acre Iconic Destination Scheme, saying the project would give a new direction to Kurukshetra's development. The Chief Minister further stressed the need for a comprehensive plan to address flooding in the Saraswati River catchment area.The Chief Minister was apprised that the draft development plan proposes the development of 20 residential sectors in Narnaul.In the meeting, discussions were also held regarding the development of industrial areas in line with the proposed Integrated Multi-Modal Logistics Hub (IMLH), inclusion of a new bypass in the plan, and balanced development of residential, industrial, transport and green zones.

The Chief Minister directed that forest areas be protected while finalising the plan and suggested reserving selected areas for eco-tourism. The committee reviewed the draft development plan for Panipat in view of the city's growing population. The proposal includes the development of new residential areas on both sides of the existing city in line with the 2021 Master Plan, along with expansion of the road network, sewage treatment plants (STPs), boosting stations and other urban infrastructure. The Chief Minister directed officers to prepare a plan for developing industrial zones extending up to one kilometre on either side of the Panipat-Shamli National Highway. He also instructed officials to make arrangements, including the use of Ranney wells, to meet the water requirements of industries. The committee also deliberated on a proposal to develop the land of the old sugar mill in Sector 34 as a special zone or a mixed-use development, besides reviewing other development proposals related to the district. (ANI)