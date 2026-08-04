Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal

US President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with "decapitation" if it fails to agree to a pact, giving the country a final chance to strike a deal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 00:01 IST
Trump says Iran faces 'decapitation' if it doesn't strike deal
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump ​on Monday said Iran faced "decapitation" if it did not agree ‌a pact to end the conflict between the two nations, saying Tehran had one last chance to strike ‌a deal. "I think we're going to maybe ‌get something, but I want to give them every last chance before decapitation," he said, reiterating a threat to launch ⁠a ​major attack ⁠on Iran. Earlier on Monday, after Iran said there were ⁠no talks under way, Trump slammed what he called ​Iran's "unbelievably duplicitous" leadership.

Trump, asked about the status of ⁠the negotiations, told reporters "they are going on right now," adding ⁠that ​the two sides were speaking at the request of Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates ⁠and Qatar among others. "This is a last chance ⁠for them ⁠to sign a good document," he said, referring to Iran.

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