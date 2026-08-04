Maharashtra explores Davos 2027 outreach to showcase Simhastha Kumbh globally

Discussions were also held on securing UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition for the heritage precincts of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 14:09 IST
Maharashtra explores Davos 2027 outreach to showcase Simhastha Kumbh globally
NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh with Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Marathi Language and Cultural Affairs Department (Photo/NKTMA). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra has initiated discussions on positioning Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 as a global cultural and spiritual event, with proposals including an international outreach campaign at Davos 2027, the Har Ghar Kumbh initiative, and a series of spiritual and knowledge conclaves. The proposals were discussed during a review meeting chaired by Dr Kiran Kulkarni, Secretary, Marathi Language and Cultural Affairs Department, at the headquarters of the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) on Monday. NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh, senior officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting deliberated on showcasing Simhastha Kumbh on international platforms, strengthening Maharashtra's spiritual and cultural identity through a Maharashtra Spiritual Thought Leadership initiative, and establishing a world-class Simhastha Interpretation and Experience Centre to offer visitors an immersive understanding of the Kumbh's history, traditions and significance. Discussions were also held on securing UNESCO World Heritage Site recognition for the heritage precincts of Nashik and Trimbakeshwar. The meeting further explored the development of a Kalagram to showcase Maharashtra's handicrafts, folk and tribal arts in collaboration with the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) and the West Zone Cultural Centre (WZCC). Cultural programming at the proposed Godavari Pandal in Nashik and Ahilya Pandal in Trimbakeshwar also figured in the discussions.

Separately, Dr Kulkarni reviewed the progress of ongoing ASI conservation and restoration works at key heritage sites in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar being undertaken as part of the preparations for Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. He directed officials to expedite the projects while maintaining quality standards and ensuring their completion within the stipulated timelines. Earlier, on July 31, as part of its efforts to transform Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 into a people's movement, the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority (NTKMA) organised two stakeholder consultation meetings with representatives of leading educational institutions and industry associations at its headquarters.

The meetings were chaired by NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh. The first meeting brought together representatives of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP), KVN Naik Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha, Nashik Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Mahatma Gandhi Vidyamandir (MGV), K KWagh Shikshan Sanstha, Daga Shikshan Mandal, Gokhale Education Society, Nashik Education Society, Central Hindu Military Education Society, and Panchavati Education Society to discuss the active participation of educational institutions in Simhastha 2027. Deliberations focused on mobilising students as volunteers through NSS, NCC, Scouts & Guides and other student organisations, appointing volunteer coordinators in institutions, organising structured training programmes, and involving students in cleanliness drives, environmental conservation, first aid, disaster management, digital volunteering and public awareness campaigns. (ANI)

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