'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to be held across MP from Aug 9-17: CM Yadav urges public participation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be held across the state from August 9 to 17 and appealed to people to make it a mass movement through active public participation. CM Yadav made the announcement while addressing ministers ahead of the Cabinet meeting at the Mantralaya, adding that the celebrations marking 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram' would also be integrated with the campaign.

He also said programmes such as letter-writing campaigns for Armed Forces and police personnel would be organised, while Khadi and polyester national flags would be made available through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Fair Price Shops. The Chief Minister directed district administrations to organise a wide range of activities centred on the Tricolour, including exhibitions, rangoli competitions, weaving exhibitions, fairs, concerts, e-bike and bicycle rallies, Tiranga Yatras, National Flag sales, Tiranga Anthem events, quizzes and voluntary service programmes.

He also urged people to upload selfies with the National Flag on the Har Ghar Tiranga portal and promote the campaign extensively through social media to ensure wider public participation. Additionally, CM Yadav announced that the Jan Vishwas Abhiyan-2026 to begin from Chhindwara district on August 7. He said the campaign would focus on improving service delivery and strengthening good governance through field-level monitoring and direct public interaction. The Chief Minister also directed ministers to regularly visit districts and interact with citizens.

During the address, CM Yadav further highlighted the Telecom Manufacturing zone to be established in Gwalior, saying the State Government and the Government of India have signed an MoU to set up the country's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. He said the 350-acre plug-and-play industrial cluster would support manufacturing of mobile devices, telecom equipment, optical fibre and semiconductors for research and development in 5G and 6G technologies. He also stressed about railway infrastructure development in the state, stating that railway projects worth Rs 1.18 lakh crore are currently underway in Madhya Pradesh. He said Bhopal's fourth railway station at Nishatpura has been developed at a cost of Rs 14 crore and that two trains, the Malwa Express and Veraval Express, will halt there, reducing travel time for passengers travelling towards Ujjain and Indore. (ANI)