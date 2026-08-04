MP: Cabinet approves Rs 32,070 crore proposals focusing on farmers' welfare, healthcare services; clears Kavach scheme

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralay in Bhopal on Tuesday and approved plans and proposals worth Rs 32,070 crore aimed at farmers' welfare, strengthening healthcare services, sports infrastructure, digital governance and others. The Council of Ministers also cleared the Cooperation Department's Kavach Scheme to provide relief to over 5,000 farmers associated with cooperative societies. The scheme will bring farmers, whose cooperative loan accounts are under investigation due to alleged irregularities, back into the formal credit system and enable them to access fresh institutional loans.

Under the scheme, Apex Bank and District Cooperative Banks will jointly create a Rs 50 crore fund, while the state government will provide one-time equity support of Rs 25 crore. The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 12,517.99 crores for operation of District and Civil Hospitals and Dispensaries and Rs 11,812.02 crore to strengthen and expand primary healthcare services for the period between April 1, 2026, and March 31, 2031.

To enhance public health infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Rs 2,448.79 crore for the continued implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). The mission includes the establishment of Critical Care Blocks and Integrated Public Health Laboratories at district hospitals and medical colleges, along with Block Public Health Units across development blocks. Additionally, the Cabinet also approved Rs 1,704.81 crore for the implementation of the state's vector-borne disease control programme, including malaria prevention and control, during the next five years.

To strengthen sports infrastructure, the Cabinet granted Rs 2,460.57 crore under the Stadium and Sports Infrastructure Scheme for 2026-27 to 2030-31. The funds will be used to develop world-class sports facilities, upgrade existing stadiums and install permanent sports equipment to provide athletes with better training infrastructure. In the digital governance sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 1,099.58 crore for the upgradation, operation and maintenance of the State Data Centre under the Department of Science and Technology.

The Cabinet also approved the grant of the Fourth Time-Bound Promotional Pay Scale for Assistant Teachers, Primary Teachers, Secondary Teachers and Higher Secondary Teachers under the Tribal Affairs Department's teaching cadre. The benefit will be extended to eligible employees on completion of 35 years of service with effect from July 1, 2023, or from the date they subsequently become eligible. (ANI)