After Meta reply to its notice, Child protection panel to probe alleged violation of rules concerning sexual content

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which sent a notice to Meta last month taking suo moto cognizance of a media report of BBC Eye, regarding alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), has decided to institute an inquiry in the matter, government sources said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 04-08-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 21:51 IST
After Meta reply to its notice, Child protection panel to probe alleged violation of rules concerning sexual content
Official logo of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (Photo: NCPCR). Image Credit: ANI
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The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), which sent a notice to Meta last month taking suo moto cognizance of a media report of BBC Eye, regarding alleged advertisements related to Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM), has decided to institute an inquiry in the matter, government sources said on Tuesday. They said that NCPCR sought an explanation from Meta and in response, Meta submitted its reply after a week.

NCPCR had issued notice to Meta Platforms Inc. on July 3. "NCPCR has decided to institute an inquiry to determine the facts of the matter," a source said.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had earlier directed the Delhi Police to conduct a comprehensive probe into allegations that paid advertisements on Meta-owned Instagram promoted Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) in India, and to examine whether the tech company and other concerned entities complied with mandatory reporting obligations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The NHRC took cognisance of media reports published by the BBC World Service alleging that advertisements on Instagram used particular expressions and redirected users to channels where such material was allegedly being offered for sale.

The Commission, in a letter on July 8, directed the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to submit a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR) on the matter. The proceedings were initiated after a complaint/intimation dated July 6 was placed before the Commission. NHRC had written another letter to Delhi Police on July 29 for the subimission of requisite report. (ANI)

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