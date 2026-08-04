Workers' strike shuts down Argentina's ports, disrupting grains exports

A strike by maritime pilots paralyzed Argentina's ports on Tuesday, blocking ‌ship movements and disrupting trade in one of the world's leading grain suppliers, according to local business chambers. The strike, which has already affected more than 45 ships, is being carried ‌out by maritime pilots, who are responsible for guiding vessels in and out of ‌the country's ports, and follows a government decree deregulating river navigation services. A union representing the workers said the changes could reduce demand for Argentine pilots and put jobs at risk. Guillermo Wade, manager of ⁠the Chamber ​of Port and ⁠Maritime Activities, said activity at all port terminals had come to a halt, while Gustavo Idigoras, president of ⁠the CIARA-CEC, which represents grain exporters and processors, said the strike had affected grains ports across ​the country. "At this point, we are up to more than 45 ships, ⁠and if this isn't resolved today, we’ll be adding another 30 and so on," Idigoras wrote on X. Argentina is ⁠the ​world's largest exporter of soybean meal and oil, as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, with most shipments moving through ports along the Parana ⁠River.

The duration of the strike was not immediately clear. Argentina's Coast Guard on Tuesday ordered ⁠the pilots to return ⁠to work through a notice published in the country's official gazette, warning that workers who fail to comply could face disciplinary sanctions.