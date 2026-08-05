Woman killed in Haryana's Panchkula, maid under suspicion

A woman was murdered allegedly by her domestic help in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Wednesday. The woman had gone to enquire about the missing gold jewellery.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:26 IST
Woman killed in Haryana's Panchkula, maid under suspicion
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula, Aditi Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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A woman was murdered allegedly by her domestic help in Haryana's Panchkula, police said on Wednesday. The woman had gone to enquire with the maid about the missing gold jewellery. After the murder, the accused maid concealed the woman's body under a rug.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Panchkula, Aditi Singh stated that the incident came to light after the victim's husband reported her missing. "We received information from an elderly man at our Outpost No. 21 that his wife was missing. Our investigation revealed that the wife had accused her maid of stealing gold jewellery and had gone to speak with her about it. Upon searching the building, we found the woman's body on the roof. When we found the body, it was concealed beneath a rug. A forensic team arrived at the scene, and police teams immediately began searching for the accused," DCP Singh told ANI.

DCP said that they have opened an investigation. "During the search, we found the accused woman and her son hiding nearby; so far, the maid (Sunita), her husband, and her son have been named as accused in the case. We are currently investigating the sequence of events and determining if an attempt was made to hide the body; the inquiry continues. The investigation is ongoing... The cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem, which is currently underway," the DCP added.

"It has come to light that the maid had been working for the woman for 15 years; trusting her, the family had never registered her details," Singh remarked. DCP appealed to residents to verify the credentials of their domestic help.

"Through this platform, I would appeal to everyone--whether they live alone, have children abroad, or live with their families--to ensure they get their domestic help verified; it is a crucial safety measure that ensures your security," she stated. (ANI)

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