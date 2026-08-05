Schools to remain closed today in Dehradun due to heavy rainfall forecast

Following a forecast of heavy rainfall by the Meteorological Department, the Dehradun district administration has declared a one-day holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday. The order applies to all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12, as well as all Anganwadi centres across the district.

In view of the prevailing weather conditions, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday morning directed the Secretary of Disaster Management to remain on high alert. The Chief Minister also instructed the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and all district administrations to maintain maximum vigilance and ensure immediate relief and rescue operations in the event of any emergency. CM Dhami has also issued a fervent appeal to the residents of the state and tourists to exercise utmost caution in view of the prevailing weather conditions. He urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and to undertake journeys only if they are absolutely essential.

Furthermore, the state government has advised everyone to stay away from rivers, streams, and other vulnerable areas, and requested the public to strictly adhere to all advisories and instructions issued by local authorities to ensure safety. Incessant heavy rain since late last night has also significantly raised the water level of the Tamsa River, which flows through the famous Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for several districts in Uttarakhand, including Bageshwar, Dehradun, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami took immediate cognisance of the disaster-induced damage to the road connecting Khainuri village in Dasholi block of Chamoli district.

He directed the Chamoli District Magistrate and concerned departmental officials to restore the road on a priority basis and ensure the early resumption of traffic. The Chief Minister spoke over the phone with residents of Khainuri village, who apprised him of the condition of the road linking their village. The villagers informed him that the road had been completely damaged due to the landslide, causing severe commuting difficulties for nearly 120 families.

After hearing their concerns, CM Dhami immediately instructed the concerned officials to take necessary action. He directed that the damaged road be repaired on a priority basis to ensure safe and smooth connectivity for the villagers. He also asked officials to assess the situation on the ground and take all necessary measures required for the restoration work. (ANI)