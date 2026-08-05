Assam: Flood situation under control in most parts of Nazira, rehabilitation plans under discussion

The flood situation in Assam's Nazira sub-division has improved and is under control in most areas, except for 23 locations that remain affected, Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram said. Authorities are assessing rehabilitation measures for severely affected areas while continuing relief efforts.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:28 IST
Assam: Flood situation under control in most parts of Nazira, rehabilitation plans under discussion
Co-District Commissioner of Nazira, Pratibha Meshram, speaking to ANI on the flood situation in Assam's Sivasagar district. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The flood situation in Assam's Nazira sub-division has improved and is under control in most areas, except for 23 locations that continue to remain affected, Co-District Commissioner Pratibha Meshram said on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, Meshram said the worst impact of the floods was witnessed in the bordering areas, where large-scale land erosion and devastation have been reported.

"The current situation in the worst-affected bordering area shows significant land devastation and ongoing land reclamation efforts. While the situation is under control in most areas except for 23 specific places, there is extensive destruction in the Napalikuti area, which may require rehabilitation," she said. The Nazira sub-division in Sivasagar district was among the worst-hit regions during the recent wave of floods triggered by incessant rainfall and water flowing downstream from neighbouring Nagaland. Several villages were inundated, forcing thousands of residents to move to safer places, while rescue and relief operations were carried out by multiple agencies.

Meshram said discussions are underway regarding rehabilitation of families living in the worst-affected areas. She also said the administration is closely monitoring the weather situation in coordination with officials in the neighbouring hill regions, as rainfall there directly impacts the flood situation in Nazira.

"We are in communication with hill region officials to receive daily weather alerts, though long-term forecasts are not available," she said. On casualties, Meshram said the latest available reports indicate that four to five people remain missing, while 26 to 27 deaths have been confirmed. However, she added that updated figures were yet to be received.

"The latest reports indicate 4-5 people are missing and 26-27 deaths have been confirmed, though updated figures are not available," she said. The district administration is continuing relief and restoration work in the affected areas while assessing the extent of damage caused by the floods. Officials said rehabilitation plans for severely affected localities, including Napalikuti, are still under discussion. (ANI)

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