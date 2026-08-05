Chhattisgarh's Divyang Mitanin has helped vaccinate over 5,000 children, inspires inclusive healthcare

Driven by her own experience of living with a disability caused by polio, Sahu says she joined the Mitanin programme with a single mission to ensure that no child has to face the difficulties she has faced.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 10:28 IST
Chhattisgarh's Divyang Mitanin has helped vaccinate over 5,000 children, inspires inclusive healthcare
Rupa Sahu administers Polio Vaccine drops to a child (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

For nearly two decades, Rupa Sahu, a Divyang community health worker from Baroda village in Abhanpur block of Raipur district, has been ensuring that children are protected against polio. A polio survivor herself, Sahu has dedicated her life to public health as a Mitanin, Chhattisgarh's community health worker, since 2006. During this period, she has helped administer polio vaccine drops to more than 5,000 children. Driven by her own experience of living with a disability caused by polio, Sahu says she joined the Mitanin programme with a single mission to ensure that no child has to face the difficulties she has faced.

"Ever since I became a Mitanin, I had one goal: that no child should ever have to suffer the pain I went through. I have a disability due to polio myself, and I know how difficult life can be for a person with a disability," she said. Apart from participating in every pulse polio campaign, Sahu also provides primary healthcare services in her village. She regularly checks blood pressure, identifies patients requiring medical attention, and refers them to the nearest health facility. If required, she personally accompanies patients to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Abhanpur, ensuring they receive timely treatment.

Explaining the vaccination campaign, Sahu said that when the government launches a pulse polio drive, she and other health workers first administer polio drops at designated booths before visiting homes the following day to ensure that no child is left behind. She also plays a key role in counselling parents. Explaining her own experience, she tells families that the two drops of the polio vaccine can save a child from a lifetime of disability.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by persons with disabilities, Sahu said life becomes more difficult with age. She spoke about her challenges, dependence on others, and the difficulties of travelling, especially during the rainy season. Despite this, Rupa Sahu continues to serve her community; her work stands as a powerful reminder of the role a health worker plays in India's fight against preventable diseases and in ensuring that every child receives lifesaving vaccines. (ANI)

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