Flash floods, heavy rain cause extensive damage to agricultural land in JK's Rajouri district

Extensive damage to agricultural land and standing crops has been reported from Mehra village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district after fresh flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall swept through the area, leaving several farming families facing severe losses. A local farmer from Mehra village said that the latest flash flood has increased the destruction caused by the July 19 floods, washing away fertile agricultural land that sustained dozens of families.

Speaking to ANI, the farmer said, "The July 19 flood had already damaged our land, but yesterday's flash flood washed it away completely. My family alone lost around 10-12 kanals, and overall nearly 50 kanals belonging to my relatives were swept away. We depended on this land for crops, fodder, and livestock. Heavy rainfall has caused massive destruction. Whatever little land remained after the previous flood has now been lost. Around 30-40 families in the village have suffered similar losses as the river has changed its course through our farmland." Whereas, repeated spells of intense rainfall have eroded riverbanks and agricultural fields, disrupting livelihoods in the village. The change in the river's course has resulted in large stretches of cultivable land being washed away, raising concerns over the long-term impact on farming and livestock-dependent households.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Jammu and Kashmir, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The weather department has advised people to remain alert, particularly in vulnerable areas, as heavy rain may lead to localised flooding, flash floods and landslides in susceptible locations Meanwhile, the flood situation report issued by the Jammu and Kashmir administration said that heavy rainfall has affected several districts, leading to flash floods, damage to roads and public infrastructure, and disruption of normal life in vulnerable areas. Authorities have deployed rescue and relief teams, while district administrations are assessing damage to houses, agricultural land and public assets. Officials have urged people living near rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by local authorities.

Damage assessment is underway in Rajouri, with affected families seeking compensation and restoration measures for the loss of agricultural land and livelihoods. (ANI)