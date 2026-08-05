Malaysia says Myanmar refugee return will not go ahead if lives are at risk

Malaysia's government has announced it will not repatriate 5,000 Myanmar refugees if their lives are found to be at risk upon return, citing concerns for their safety.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 13:50 IST
Malaysia says Myanmar refugee return will not go ahead if lives are at risk
Anwar Ibrahim
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Malaysia will not proceed with repatriating 5,000 Myanmar ​refugees if their lives are found to ​be at risk upon their return, ‌a ​government spokesman said on Wednesday, as authorities continued to screen the refugees ahead of the planned handover. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said that the ‌5,000 to be repatriated were ethnic Rohingya refugees, and that the move was being carried out following rising tensions with local communities in Malaysia.

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