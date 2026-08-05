Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor, ensures timely transfer of liver transplant patient to IGI Airport

In yet another exemplary display of dedication and public service, the Traffic staff of Traffic Circle Karol Bagh successfully created a Green Corridor on Tuesday to facilitate swift transportation of a liver transplant patient from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, to IGI Airport, Terminal-4, enabling the patient to board a flight to Hyderabad for a life-saving liver transplant surgery.

ANI | Updated: 05-08-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 21:03 IST
Delhi Traffic Police creates green corridor, ensures timely transfer of liver transplant patient to IGI Airport
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In yet another exemplary display of dedication and public service, the Traffic staff of Traffic Circle Karol Bagh successfully created a Green Corridor on Tuesday to facilitate swift transportation of a liver transplant patient from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, to IGI Airport, Terminal-4, enabling the patient to board a flight to Hyderabad for a life-saving liver transplant surgery. According to an official release, at about 4:30 PM, information was received regarding the requirement of a Green Corridor for Chauhan, who was scheduled to leave Sir Ganga Ram Hospital at 6:00 PM. HC Sunny contacted the liaison officer, Tarun, and created a WhatsApp group for real-time coordination among all concerned officials.

HC Hemraj and HC Sukhvinder, from Karol Bagh Traffic Circle, escorted the ambulance on motorcycles. HC Mahender Singh managed traffic clearance, while Ct Pradeep Nain and Ct Pankaj monitored the live traffic congestion and coordinated with the concerned traffic circles. Despite heavy evening peak-hour traffic, the ambulance covered approximately 20 kilometres from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to IGI Airport, Terminal-4, in just 20-22 minutes, ensuring timely transportation of the patient for a life-saving liver transplant. The efforts of Delhi Traffic Police were very well appreciated by the family of the patient.

It is worth mentioning that a few months back, Delhi Traffic Police created a similar rapid green corridor to rush injured Delhi Capitals cricketer Lungi Ngidi from the Arun Jaitley Stadium to the hospital in just 11 minutes during an IPL match Again, the successful operation reflects the professionalism, swift response and commitment of Delhi Traffic Police towards saving lives during medical emergencies, a release added. (ANI)

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