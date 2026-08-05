Rugby-Argentina's Albornoz gets four-match ban over England fracas

Argentina flyhalf Tomas Albornoz has been suspended for four matches, including tests against South Africa and Australia, after pleading guilty to misconduct following a Nations Championship loss to England.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 22:04 IST
Rugby-Argentina's Albornoz gets four-match ban over England fracas
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Argentina flyhalf Tomas Albornoz has ​been suspended for four ​matches and will ‌miss tests ​against South Africa and Australia after pleading guilty to misconduct following his side’s ‌contentious Nations Championship loss to England. Argentina were denied a last-minute try in a 31-24 defeat in Santiago del Estero last ‌month, leading to Albornoz remonstrating with referee Angus Gardner ‌twice, and making contact with the official before he was restrained by teammates.

Albornoz will miss Saturday’s test against the Springboks in Buenos Aires, and ⁠two ​home matches ⁠against Australia. He will also sit out a fixture for his French Top ⁠14 side Toulon against Stade Rochelais.

"Taking into account Albornoz’s early acceptance ​of the charge, his undertakings to issue public and ⁠private written apologies, and his previously clear disciplinary record, the committee accepted ⁠that ​a four-match suspension was appropriate," World Rugby said in a statement on Wednesday. "While Albornoz accepted that his conduct ⁠amounted to intimidation of a match official, he did not accept ⁠that his ⁠actions were abusive, insulting, offensive or threatening. That distinction was accepted by both World Rugby and ‌the ‌committee."

TRENDING

1
Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called up

Rugby-All Blacks hooker Bell ruled out of South Africa tour, Slater called u...

New Zealand
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks move higher on Wall Street lead, oil steady

United States
3
Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwealth Games no-show

Swimming-Australia's Cooper steps down from leadership group after Commonwea...

Australia
4
Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

Wildfires near Spokane destroy more than 700 buildings, force 64,000 to flee

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

The Four Governance Conditions That Determine Whether Urban AI Works

Nigeria's Economy Stabilizes, but AfDB Warns Financing Gap Threatens Long-Term Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026