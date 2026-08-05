US lifts sanctions on Fly Baghdad, previously linked to Iran's IRGC
The US Treasury has removed sanctions from Iraq's Fly Baghdad Airlines and two aircraft, citing changes in the airline's behavior and operations, not a shift in US policy towards Iran.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it had removed counter-terrorism sanctions from Iraq's Fly Baghdad Airlines and two aircraft that were imposed in 2024 over links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, citing changes in the airline's behavior. A Treasury official said that the move was not indicative of any shift in U.S. policy towards Iran's government, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards or any organization designated as terrorist and was unrelated to U.S. negotiations with Iran over a possible deal to end hostilities in the Gulf. The removal of Fly Baghdad Airlines Co (FBA), Iraq Express and two Boeing 737 aircraft from the Treasury's Specially Designated Nationals list was part of the Office of Foreign Assets Control's process to reconsider sanctions after behavior changes, the official said. "FBA has demonstrated major changes to their operations such that their listing is no longer warranted," the official said. "They have addressed sanctionable conduct." No details were provided on the specific FBA changes that warranted the lifting of sanctions, and the official said that sanctions could be reimposed at any time.
ALSO READ
-
US removes sanctions from three IRGC-linked entities, Treasury website shows
-
Macron condemns latest Russian attacks on Kyiv and says more sanctions likely
-
China targets US firms and drone exports after FCC, Xinjiang actions
-
European shares edge higher as investors await progress in Mideast talks
-
Army veteran Bouchard wins Republican primary for competitive US House seat in Michigan, US media reports