"Extremely insensitive towards students": Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto slams JMM-led govt as protest over exam irregularities continues

Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who entered the sixth day of his hunger strike over the irregularities in the JPSC, JSSC CGL and other competitive examinations in Jharkhand, alleged an "insensitive attitude" by the state government. Amid deteriorating health, Mahato told ANI that he was "only able to hear, think, and speak a little."

The protester said, "My face reveals my health. I am only able to hear, think, and speak a little. The rest of my organs are not able to support me. Looking at the government's attitude, it is extremely insensitive towards students. We will together formulate a system in which rigging and paper leaks are impossible." Mahato has refused to break his fast and has consumed only water and salt, on the advice of activist Sonam Wangchuk, who spearheaded the protests against the NEET-UG paper leak at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

The protesters at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi demanded cancellation of all JSSC CGL, JSSC JE, and PGT exams after 2019, a CBI investigation into the irregularities, strict action against the "mafias and agencies involved," disclosure of category-wise cut-offs (UR, EWS, BC-I, BC-II, SC, ST), OMR copies, and response sheets for transparency regarding the process and a recruitment calendar modelled after UPSC/SSC standards. Student leader Piyush Kumar said, "We are in a wait-and-watch situation. We are still waiting for the government to strike a dialogue with us; they will decide the date and time. We have not received any official intimation regarding the same. Everyone is welcome to extend their moral support; we are accepting only moral support. Ours is a student platform. All parties who want to extend moral support are welcome. Our stand is clear from day one that our platform will continue to be a students' platform. We have nothing to do with any political party. We want only moral support. We will not let our stage turn into a political akhara."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to protesters on Thursday and assured them of taking up their demands with the state government. Congress is also part of the JMM-led coalition government in Jharkhand. When asked about his call with Rahul Gandhi, Piyush Kumar said, "We are positive about this. We feel that our demands will be met. We want our demands to be met at the earliest. We do not want to create a ruckus. If our demands are met, we will leave tomorrow. He has assured us that he is serious about our demands and that he will take it up with the government."

A student protestor on hunger strike, Gulam Hussain, told ANI on Thursday, "The Chief Minister had initiated talks for a dialogue. But it didn't happen due to lack of coordination. It seems possible that the dialogue would happen today. Our intention was never to disturb the state. If our demands are met, we will leave by today evening. These are the two institutions from which students hope to build their future. However, it is deeply disheartening when those very institutions are up for sale." The JPSC JSSC Reform Manch, leading the protest, has finalised an 11-member delegation to hold talks with the Jharkhand government over their demands. The delegation comprises eight student representatives, one lawyer and two technical experts.

Another student protestor on hunger strike, Rupesh, said, "There is no option for dialogue at all. The Assembly session is ongoing. We are waiting to see when the government calls us to meet. Our delegation is ready. The names of the members have also been announced. We don't want to ally with any political party. But we want everyone's moral support." Meanwhile, AISA, which was also part of the protest at Jantar Mantar, has announced a Vidhan Sabha march on Friday. JPSC JSSC Reform Manch has said that the march, however, has "nothing to do with them."

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey on Thursday confirmed that 19 people had been arrested so far in connection with the examination irregularities case. (ANI)