Tamil Nadu: 8 goats, 3 boxes of pigeons seized in suspected Sri Lanka smuggling bid; boat confiscated

Tamil Nadu's 'Q' Branch Police seized eight goats, three boxes of pigeons and an unregistered double-engine fibre boat during a raid at Therespuram Anna Colony beach in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district. The suspects fled the spot, and an investigation is underway.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:35 IST
Tamil Nadu: 8 goats, 3 boxes of pigeons seized in suspected Sri Lanka smuggling bid; boat confiscated
Q Branch Police seize goats, pigeons and property Rs.10 lakhs confiscated (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Tamil Nadu 'Q' Branch Police, the specialised intelligence wing of the state police, seized eight goats, three boxes containing pigeons and an unregistered double-engine fibre boat during a raid at Therespuram Anna Colony beach in the Thoothukudi district following information about an alleged attempt to smuggle the animals to Sri Lanka. According to the police, the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs that goats and pigeons were being transported illegally from the coastal area to Sri Lanka.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of 'Q' Branch Police Inspector Vijaya Anitha. The team comprised of Sub-Inspector Ramachandran, Special Sub-Inspector Ramar, Head Constables Irudhaya Rajkumar and Isakkimuthu, and Constables Palani, Balamurugan and Pechi Raja. Police said that at around 9:45 pm on August 6, the team noticed eight goats and pigeons packed in three boxes being loaded onto an unregistered double-engine fibre boat at the Therespuram Anna Colony beach.

On spotting the police team, the suspected smugglers fled the scene, leaving behind the animals and the boat. The police subsequently seized the eight goats, the three boxes containing pigeons and the fibre boat. According to officials, the total value of the seized property is estimated at around Rs.10 lakh. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the suspects who escaped during the operation.

Police said the investigation is focused on identifying those individuals who fled the scene and determining whether the alleged smuggling attempt is linked to a wider cross-border network. The seized fibre boat and animals have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings, while efforts to trace the suspects are continuing. Officials said that further investigation is underway to establish the ownership of the seized boat and identify others allegedly involved in the operation. (ANI)

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