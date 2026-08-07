"Anti-youth, motivated by political considerations": Telangana BJP Chief slams Rahul Gandhi; says speech of RSS Chief 'very clear'

Telangana BJP chief N Ramchander Rao on Friday slammed the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over the Jharkhand paper leak stir and said that the Congress MP was forced to break his silence following a public backlash. His remarks came in response to the speech of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The BJP leader noted that students have a right to protest but underscored the importance of putting the "nation first" above anything else. "Mohan Bhagwat's message to the students should be taken in a very positive spirit by students across the country. At this point, students need proper direction, and Mohan Bhagwat Ji has provided that direction. Students have the right to protest. They also have a responsibility to respect law enforcement agencies. At the same time, the country needs students with a nationalist mindset. His (RSS chief) message has resonated strongly with students. I believe that students who are protesting, or who have protested, have every right to continue raising their issues peacefully. However, one thing they should always remember is that the nation must come first. His (RSS Chief) message was very clear, and I am sure the younger generation will receive it positively...," Rao told ANI

The BJP leader also spoke on the student protests in Jharkhand over alleged paper leaks. He accused the Congress of practising double standards over student protests in Kerala and Jharkhand. "Unfortunately, when students in Jharkhand were protesting, the Congress Party neither supported them nor spoke up for them. Only after widespread criticism and public outrage did Rahul Gandhi say that he stood with the students of Jharkhand, but he had not done so earlier. Similarly, when students were protesting in Kerala, these leaders did not speak about it. Now that the issue in Jharkhand has gained momentum and Rahul Gandhi appears to be under pressure, he says he supports the students. The Congress Party's contradictory and hypocritical approach, along with that of the UPA and the INDIA alliance, exposes them. They are anti-youth and are motivated only by political considerations"

Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Mohan Bhagwat said that due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done. "In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. A lot of views come together, and a consensus is evolved after discussion; that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said.

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)