Assam: Floods inundate Golaghat, Numaligarh as Dhansiri flows above danger mark; families shifted to relief camps

Floodwaters triggered by rising levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers have inundated several parts of Assam's Golaghat district. Dozens of families have been shifted to relief camps as the Dhansiri continues to flow above the danger mark.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 10:38 IST
Assam: Floods inundate Golaghat, Numaligarh as Dhansiri flows above danger mark; families shifted to relief camps
Flood affects parts of Golaghat district in Assam (Photo\ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Large parts of Assam's Golaghat district remained inundated on Friday after the water levels of the Dhansiri and Doyang rivers continued to rise, forcing several families to leave their homes and take shelter in relief camps. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Dhansiri River is flowing above the danger mark, raising concerns that the flood situation in low-lying areas may worsen.

Officials said that the opening of four gates of the Doyang Hydroelectric Project further increased the water level, inundating several villages across the Bokakhat, Golaghat and Khumtai Assembly constituencies. In Golaghat town, around 38 houses in the Muktidham (Nagabali) area of Ward No.1 were submerged. The affected families have been shifted to a temporary relief camp set up at No.1 Rupjyoti LP School.

Floodwaters also entered No.1 Parghat village in Numaligarh, affecting around 25 to 30 families. Several houses in Katkatia village and other low-lying areas were also inundated. The flooding has disrupted normal life, with residents reporting shortages of food, drinking water and other essential supplies.

Speaking to ANI, flood-affected resident Jyoti Gogoi said that nearly 30 families from her locality had taken shelter at the relief camp. "Our village has been flooded. Around 30 families have been affected and are staying at the No. 1 LP School. We came here yesterday. The administration visited us yesterday evening," she said.

Another resident, B Thakur, said that floodwaters had remained in the area for the past three days. "It has been submerged for three days. We are staying at the school. Officials came and noted down our names, but we have not received food or relief materials yet. We are cooking our own food," he said.

Authorities are monitoring the flood situation as river levels remain high. Residents have been advised to remain alert, while relief and rescue measures continue in the affected areas. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the Top
Blog

Why Digitalization Pays Off in Developing Economies but Loses Power at the T...

Global
2
James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

James Miller Appointed Chair of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority

Marshall Islands
3
Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

Selwyn Gets New After-Hours Urgent Care Service This Weekend

New Zealand
4
NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

NZ Passes New Crimes Law Giving Retailers Powers Against Shoplifters

New Zealand

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Social Spending Works Differently Across CEE and Poverty Gains Don’t Always Reduce Inequality

Why Strong AI Governance Could Shape Public Acceptance of Deepfakes

When AI Becomes the Thinker, Students Risk Losing the Learning

Why Brazil’s Small Farmers Are Missing Out on the Agri-Tech Revolution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026