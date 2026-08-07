Doctor assault case: Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, curbs return to Maharashtra

The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others booked for an alleged assault on three municipal doctors in Thane.

ANI | Updated: 07-08-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2026 15:23 IST
Doctor assault case: Bombay HC grants bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, curbs return to Maharashtra
File Photo of Ramesh Mhatre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Bombay High Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre and others booked for an alleged assault on three municipal doctors in Thane. The High Court, however, has imposed a strict condition that Mhatre and others will not enter Maharashtra till the chargesheet is filed by the police and charges are framed in the case.

The case pertains to the July 6 alleged assault on doctors and nurses at Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC)-run Dombivli Municipal Shastri Nagar Hospital, which triggered widespread outrage among the medical fraternity. Mhatre was arrested under Sections 132 and 121(1) in connection with a case registered at Vishnunagar Police Station in Dombivli. The High Court on July 18 stayed the bail granted to Mhatre by a trial court on July 14 after initiating a suo motu plea, raising concerns over the doctors' assault case.

Mhatre and others surrendered on July 19 and were lodged at Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan. (ANI)

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