NEET 2026 Scandal: Massive Chargesheet Filed in Paper Leak Case

The Rouse Avenue court on Friday reviewed submissions by the CBI concerning a comprehensive chargesheet filed in connection with the NEET UG paper leak case. With the case making significant headlines, the court has earmarked Monday for taking cognisance of the elaborate 20,000-page document implicating 13 defendants.

The individuals accused in this high-profile scandal comprise Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, and several others, including middlemen and NTA subject experts. Special Fast Track Court Judge Ajay Gupta oversaw the session, where prosecutors VK Pathak and Arjun Anand presented the case details.

According to CBI submissions, the case unravelled following a May 12th complaint by a senior officer, spotlighting the leak's repercussions on the NEET UG examination. A whistleblower, Shashikant Suthar, initially exposed the breaches, unveiling how leaked papers traversed through a network involving multiple accused. These alleged leaks breached confidentiality agreements and resulted in the sharing of critical exam content with students.

Investigations revealed the intricate web of deceit, with Physics and Zoology paper leaks under scrutiny while forensic analyses and raids across several Indian states provided crucial evidence. The charges encompass criminal conspiracy, cheating, and breach of trust, amplifying the alleged systemic corruption prevalent within the examination process.