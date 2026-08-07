Gujarat Doubles Development Grants for National Day Hosts

In a move reflecting its commitment to foster patriotism alongside development, the Gujarat Government has announced a significant increase in development grants for districts that host state-level National Day celebrations and Gujarat State Foundation Day events, outside the state capital of Gandhinagar. According to an official report from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, these grants will now range from Rs 10 crore to Rs 15 crore for rural, urban, and municipal corporation areas.

This decision builds upon a tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sustained by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. This tradition involves hosting key celebrations like Republic Day and Independence Day in various districts rather than solely in Gandhinagar. The program, initially started in Patan in 2003 by then CM Modi, aims to disperse development opportunities across the state.

The General Administration Department, led by CM Patel, resolved on August 6, 2026, to double the development grants for hosting districts. Under this new framework, rural areas will receive Rs 5 crore, and municipalities Rs 5 crore. Municipal Corporations can also receive up to Rs 5 crore, totaling up to Rs 15 crore in grants. Yet, for districts without a Municipal Corporation, the cap is Rs 10 crore, as seen with Amreli's upcoming Independence Day celebration. This policy demonstrates the state's vision of merging national pride with regional development.